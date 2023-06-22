Don’t stop students from learning English: Minorities commission to Deoband

The Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission on Wednesday instructed the Darul UIoom Deoband not to prevent its students from learning English or any other subjects stating that people have the right to get the education of their choice, it was learnt. Muslim clerics and managers of madrasas attend a conference convened by Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband, in Saharanpur. ( File)

A row had erupted after the Saharanpur-based Islamic seminary, in a recent circular, reportedly asked its students not to learn English failing which they’d be expelled from the campus. This led to the commission summoning the Deoband’s officials, and asked the district magistrate to remain present with a probe report during a hearing in the case.

The commission chairperson, Ashfaq Saifi, in his verdict said: “A person has the right to get education of his choice... English is the official language of many states and the proceedings of the Hon’ble Supreme Court /high courts are also done in English... Therefore, it is not proper to stop madrasa students from studying English and other subjects... it is expected that the management of Darul Uloom Deoband won’t stop students from seeking education in English and other subjects.”

On behalf of the Deoband, its officials Maulana Hussain Ahmed Haridwari and Nazim Majlis Talimi appeared before the commission chairperson.

It may be noted that the Deoband, had on June 15, issued a clarification on their circular and stated that no restriction was being imposed on students seeking to learn English, Hindi, mathematics and other subjects.

The clarification added that students won’t be allowed to seek a degree from other institutions while still studying at the Deoband. However, they could choose to study at any institution after completion of the course at the Deoband, it said and attributed the ‘misunderstanding’ in its June 13 circular to a clerical error.

