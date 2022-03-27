Uttar Pradesh: Newly elected MLAs to take oath on Monday and Tuesday
The newly elected members of the 18th Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly (Vidhan Sabha) will be administered oath on Monday and Tuesday.
Along with pro tem speaker Ramapati Shastri, governor Anandiben Patel has nominated Suresh Kumar Khanna, Jai Pratap Singh , Ram Pal Verma and Mata Prasad Pandey to administer oath to the MLAs. Shastri took oath as pro tem speaker on Saturday. The election of the speaker is scheduled on March 29.
Earlier, Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for his second term at a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana stadium in Lucknow on March 25.
Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as deputy chief ministers. Yogi’s 52-member team comprises 18 cabinet ministers, including the two deputy CMs, 14 ministers of state with independent charge and 20 ministers of state.
In the UP assembly polls held in February-March, the BJP-led alliance won 273 of 403 seats. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18. This is the first time in over three decades that a party has won the assembly elections twice in a row in Uttar Pradesh.
