Uttar Pradesh night curfew timings eased. Here’s what you need to know

Uttar Pradesh health department bulletin shows the state's Covid-19 tally stands at 17,09,457 and on Monday 12 new cases were reported. There were no deaths reported in the state. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh health department has said the active cases of Covid-19 in the state stood at 227 of which 186 were in home isolation. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday relaxed night curfew timings by an hour, according to news agency ANI, as cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been coming down across the state. The state government said in its order that the night curfew will now be in place from 11pm to 6am every day—from 10pm to 6am before this.

The Covid-19 tally of Uttar Pradesh stands at 17,09,457 and on Monday 12 new cases were reported from across the state, according to the state health department. Of the 12 Covid-19 cases, two each were reported from Jalaun, Badaun, one each from Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gorakhpur, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad and Amethi, the bulletin said. There was no fresh death and the toll stood at 22,861, it said. 

The active cases of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh stood at 227 of which 186 were in home isolation, it added. Last Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government said that there were no new Covid-19 cases in 62 districts of the state. There are 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. 

Meanwhile, India reported 31,222 fresh Covid-19 cases and 290 deaths taking the tally to 33,058,843, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s data earlier in the day. The country’s death toll has climbed to 441,042 and active cases have declined to 392,864, the Covid-19 dashboard also showed.

