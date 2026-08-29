Uttar Pradesh on H1N1 alert, 551 cases reported across 57 districts

“In districts reporting a high incidence of flu and fever, instructions have been issued to set up separate OPDs for such patients,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said this during a review meeting on swine flu preparedness across all 75 districts on Saturday.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also directed hospitals that people from flood-hit Nepal requiring medical treatment be provided care on priority. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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He also directed that people from flood-hit Nepal requiring medical treatment be provided care on priority, while vigil has been stepped up in border districts to monitor severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases.

A total of 31,478 H1N1 cases have been reported across the country, including 551 in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 57 districts in the state have reported H1N1 infections, with six recording cases in double digits.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has reported the highest number of cases at 189, followed by Lucknow (113), Meerut (54) and Ghaziabad (32). These four districts account for nearly 70% of the state’s total cases. Muzaffarnagar and Bulandshahr have reported 11 and 10 cases, respectively, state surveillance officer Dr Vikasendu Agrawal said during the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Pathak directed hospitals to ensure adequate stocks of medicines, oxygen, nebulisers, oxygen masks and bronchodilators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pathak directed hospitals to ensure adequate stocks of medicines, oxygen, nebulisers, oxygen masks and bronchodilators. {{/usCountry}}

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Separate OPDs for patients with respiratory complaints will facilitate screening, consultation and treatment while also helping reduce congestion at hospitals. Pathak directed that four to six isolation beds be kept ready at district and combined hospitals in every district to treat critical patients.

Given the number of patients in the state, instructions have been issued to ensure hospitals in all districts remain fully prepared and resources are monitored regularly. All critically ill patients admitted with symptoms such as breathing difficulties should be tested for flu.

The health department said people who have been in contact with patients suffering from influenza-like illnesses or respiratory infections should be started on antiviral medication promptly, as advised by doctors, if they develop symptoms. The deputy CM also directed officials to educate patients and attendants at hospitals about the importance of wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and following proper cough etiquette.

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The deputy chief minister also inspected the HOPE (Health Online Parameter Evaluation) monitoring system at the health directorate in the presence of additional chief secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Kumar Ghosh, director general of medical and health services Dr Pawan Kumar Arun and state surveillance officer Dr Vikasendu Agrawal.