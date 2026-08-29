Uttar Pradesh now mafia-free, those who try to raise their head again will be crushed: Yogi Adityanath

Asserting that Uttar Pradesh has become free from fear, mafia rule and lawlessness, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday warned that anyone attempting to undermine the law or threaten public security would face stringent action. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

“The doors of jail and hell are open for those who try to flout the law and create a threat to security,” Adityanath said while addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur.

He said there was no longer an atmosphere of hooliganism, anarchy or insecurity in the state.

“Uttar Pradesh has become mafia-free. If anyone tries to raise their head again, they will be crushed,” he said.

Without naming any political organisation, the chief minister accused certain groups of attempting to divide society along caste, regional and linguistic lines.

“Those who do not like development, employment and an atmosphere of celebration will now try to divide society. People must remain alert and cautious and recognise them as a gang of dacoits,” he said.

He said the BJP-led double-engine government would not allow the poor, Dalits or deprived sections of society to be exploited or harassed, and assured that strict action would be taken against offenders.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed Kalyan Mandapam in Basharatpur, Ward 80, Raptinagar.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 170 development projects worth ₹130.73 crore, undertaken by the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) and the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation.

For women, the chief minister reiterated that 50,000 final-year undergraduate students would be provided scooters within the next two months.

The chief minister also highlighted free bus travel for women aged above 60, saying that more than 60 lakh women travelled free in state buses during Raksha Bandhan.

Adityanath said Gorakhpur had witnessed major improvements in infrastructure and public services, including smart roads, automated monitoring of traffic and sanitation, and super-speciality healthcare services at BRD Medical College and AIIMS.

The chief minister formally inaugurated the Basharatpur Kalyan Mandapam by cutting a ribbon amid Vedic chants before inspecting its facilities.

Built on 2,593 square metres of land at a cost of ₹3.10 crore, the two-storey facility can accommodate events involving 300 to 500 people.

Among the projects inaugurated were GDA works involving parks, roads, drains and lighting worth ₹7.74 crore; municipal projects for pipeline expansion, tubewells and handpump reboring worth ₹39.90 crore; and strengthening of flood-pumping stations worth ₹30.09 crore.

Foundation stones were also laid for several projects, including construction of roads and drains, beautification of 47 parks, installation of CCTV cameras, construction of municipal staff housing, street-lighting works, improvement of drinking-water supply and measures to tackle waterlogging.