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Uttar Pradesh Police expands women’s strength with 986 new constables

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inspect the parade and take the salute at the Reserve Police Lines in Mahanagar.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 06:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The passing-out parade of 986 women recruit constables at the Police Commissionerate Lucknow’s Recruit Training Centre (RTC) on April 26 (Sunday) will highlight the significant increase in women’s representation in the Uttar Pradesh Police in recent years.

The state has also made it mandatory to reserve 20% of posts for women in police recruitment, a move aimed at strengthening gender representation across ranks (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inspect the parade and take the salute at the Reserve Police Lines in Mahanagar. The event, scheduled to begin around 8 am, will be telecast live across all districts, PAC battalions, and police training institutions.

The ceremony comes amid a significant expansion in women’s induction into the force. Officials noted that while only around 10,000 women were recruited into the Uttar Pradesh Police between 1947 and 2017, the number has risen sharply to nearly 45,000 since 2017.

The state has also made it mandatory to reserve 20% of posts for women in police recruitment, a move aimed at strengthening gender representation across ranks. The 986 recruits are part of the Constable Civil Police Recruitment-2025 drive, under which 60,244 constables have been selected across the state.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh Police expands women’s strength with 986 new constables
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh Police expands women’s strength with 986 new constables
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