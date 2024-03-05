 Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment board chairperson removed - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment board chairperson removed

Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment board chairperson removed

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2024 10:02 PM IST

UP government removes Police Recruitment Board chairperson Renuka Mishra post UP Constable exam paper leak, orders re-examination within 6 months.

LUCKNOW: Days after the UP Constable Recruitment examination paper leak, the UP government on Tuesday removed chairperson of the Police Recruitment Board Renuka Mishra. The exam was held on February 17 and 18.

For representation (Sourced)

Mishra, a 1990 batch IPS officer, has been replaced by Rajiv Krishna, DG (Vigilance). She has been put on waiting for her new assignment.

On February 24, chief minister Yogi Adityanath cancelled the police constable recruitment examination and ordered its reconduction within six months. Nearly 48.17 lakh aspirants appeared in the examinations for 60,244 posts.

The government has instructed the recruitment board to ensure advanced legal action by registering an FIR against any level of negligence. The government has decided to have the case investigated by the STF, with instructions given to take the strictest action against any individuals or institutions found guilty.

The chief minister recently said in Gorakhpur that those playing with the future of the youth would rot in jail for the rest of their lives while the properties of their parents and grandparents would be confiscated. He added that playing with the future of the youth was a national sin and those indulging in it would be taught a lesson that they would remember for entire life.

