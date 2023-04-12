Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Har Ghar Nal Yojana: Half the families in 22 rural U.P. dists get tap water, says govt

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 12, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Till Tuesday, tap connections were provided to 99,16,379 families in U.P. under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana

The Uttar Pradesh government has provided tap water connections to more than 50% rural families in 22 districts across the state under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana, a state government spokesperson has said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
The districts include Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Gorakhpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the seven districts in Bundelkhand region and Mirzapur district located in Vindhyan region of the state, he said.

Till Tuesday, tap connections were provided to 99,16,379 families in U.P. under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana. The state government plans to provide tap connections to 2,65,46,370 rural households by 2024. The Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department has also expedited the process to complete the task of providing tap water to every household in the remaining 53 districts to achieve the target, he said.

In terms of the number of tap connections, Uttar Pradesh ranks third in the country with 22 districts of the state having achieved more than 50% of the target.

In Varanasi, 50.79% rural households whereas in Gorakhpur 58.57% households have tap water supply.

Mahoba district in Bundelkhand has topped the state’s districts, providing tap connections to more than 84.65% households. Out of 1,33,529 families 1,13,034 families have been provided with tap water. In Lalitpur district, 73.03% of rural households have been provided tap water.

Baghpat district ranks third with 72.37% households receiving tap water connections, followed by Mirzapur with 71.84% households, he said.

All seven districts of Bundelkhand have been provided with more than 50% of tap water connections. In Jhansi district, 71.21% households now have access to tap water, Chitrakoot 67.33% while Banda ranks sixth with 64.82% households getting tap water connections.

The other districts in which more than 50% tap connections have been completed include– Meerut-63.12%, Hapur- 62.29%, Shamli-62.03%, Deoria 61.53%, Jalaun 61.01%, Gorakhpur 58.57%, Hamirpur 58.32%, Ghaziabad 57.41%, Pilibhit 57.27%, Gautam Buddh Nagar 55.69%, Shahjahanpur 54.97%, Kannauj 52.51%, Bulandshahr 52.46%, Varanasi 50.79% and Bareilly 50.61%, he said.

