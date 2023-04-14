Active Covid cases cross 2000 mark in U.P.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 575 new Covid cases on Thursday, the highest on a single day this year while one Covid positive patient died in Hardoi district. UP now has 2094 active Covid cases. (Pic for representation)

Active Covid cases crossed the 2000 mark in the state.

During the day, Gautam Buddha Nagar reported the highest 114 new cases followed by Ghaziabad (108), Lucknow (69), Varanasi (10), Bijnor (14), Bulandshahr (14), Kanpur (12), Jalaun (12), Barabanki (12) and Prayagraj (14).

Lucknow has 415 active Covid cases, the highest among all districts in the state. Aishbagh in Lucknow reported two new cases, Alambagh 4, Chinhat 11 and Indira Nagar 13. A total of 44 patients recovered in Lucknow and 245 in the state.

UP now has 2094 active Covid cases. The state has till now reported 2132058 cases and 23653 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. Lucknow has reported 307064 Covid cases till now.