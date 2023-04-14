Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Active Covid cases cross 2000 mark in U.P.

Active Covid cases cross 2000 mark in U.P.

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Gautam Buddha Nagar reported the highest 114 new cases followed by Ghaziabad (108), Lucknow (69), Varanasi (10), Bijnor (14), Bulandshahr (14), Kanpur (12), Jalaun (12), Barabanki (12) and Prayagraj (14).

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 575 new Covid cases on Thursday, the highest on a single day this year while one Covid positive patient died in Hardoi district.

UP now has 2094 active Covid cases. (Pic for representation)
UP now has 2094 active Covid cases. (Pic for representation)

Active Covid cases crossed the 2000 mark in the state.

During the day, Gautam Buddha Nagar reported the highest 114 new cases followed by Ghaziabad (108), Lucknow (69), Varanasi (10), Bijnor (14), Bulandshahr (14), Kanpur (12), Jalaun (12), Barabanki (12) and Prayagraj (14).

Lucknow has 415 active Covid cases, the highest among all districts in the state. Aishbagh in Lucknow reported two new cases, Alambagh 4, Chinhat 11 and Indira Nagar 13. A total of 44 patients recovered in Lucknow and 245 in the state.

UP now has 2094 active Covid cases. The state has till now reported 2132058 cases and 23653 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. Lucknow has reported 307064 Covid cases till now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prayagraj uttar pradesh pandemic lucknow bulandshahr bijnor barabanki varanasi ghaziabad kanpur gautam buddha nagar alambagh indira nagar hardoi district jalaun + 13 more
prayagraj uttar pradesh pandemic lucknow bulandshahr bijnor barabanki varanasi ghaziabad kanpur gautam buddha nagar alambagh indira nagar hardoi district jalaun + 12 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out