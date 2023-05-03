Uttar Pradesh reports 4% of the annual cancer cases in the world among children below 19-years of age, said experts on Wednesday at an event where officials of the national health mission signed MoU with a voluntary organisation for better care of children suffering with cancer. U.P. govt, Cankids sign MoU for better care of cancer kids in state (Pic for representation)

“About 14,800 children, under 19-years of age fall sick with cancer in Uttar Pradesh every year. This is 20% of the count in India and 4% global cases of cancer among children,” said chief secretary, DS Mishra.

The MoU was signed with Cankids for early diagnosis and timely treatment of children across the state. Mission director of the NHM, Aparna U and Poonam Bagai of Cankids signed the MoU.

Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, principal secretary medical health said that hospitals where cancer treatment can be provided in both government sector and private sector will be mapped. “This will help in sending the child to a correct place for treatment,” said Sharma. A policy for treatment of paediatric cancer would also be made in the state, he said.

“Delayed diagnosis and lack of awareness regarding correct treatment is one of the leading causes for poor results in treatment. Increased awareness both among common people and medical staff would benefit will the cancer patients,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Under the MoU, doctors, paramedical staff and health workers will be given training to identify and refer cancer cases to health facilities.

The event was attended by director general medical health Dr Renu Srivastava Verma, director general medical education Kinjal Singh, CEO of State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services, Sangeeta Singh and other senior officials of the health department.