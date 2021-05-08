Uttar Pradesh sees 28,076 fresh Covid-19 cases, 372 more deaths in 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 372 more fatalities, including 31 in Kanpur and 25 in Lucknow, taking the statewide death toll to 14,873 while 28,076 fresh Covid-19 cases raised the infection tally to 14,53,679 since the start of the pandemic last year, according to official data.

During the day, 33,117 patients recovered across the state, the official data showed. Now, there are 2,54,118 active cases (patients) under treatment in the state, including the maximum 28,035 in Lucknow. In all, 11,84,688 people have recovered in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Lucknow reported the maximum 1,982 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the second consecutive day when the new infection count remained below 2,000 in the state capital. (On Thursday, 1,865 fresh cases were reported in Lucknow and there were 65 deaths).

Among other districts, Meerut reported 1,817 cases on Friday, Gautam Buddha Nagar 1,288, Saharanpur 1,122, Varanasi 910, Kanpur 779, Jhansi 744, Ghaziabad 686 and Prayagraj 563, according to health department data.

Kanpur reported the maximum 31 deaths, Lucknow 25, Gorakhpur 15, Prayagraj 11, Gautam Buddha Nagar 12, Jhansi 10, Varanasi 7 and Ghaziabad 6, according to the official data.

The state has conducted over 4.25 crore (4,25,00,649) Covid tests till now, including 2.41 lakh (2,41,403) in the past 24 hours.

“In the past 24 hours, over 1,27,000 RT-PCR tests were done. Now, the target of RT-PCR samples from districts has also been increased from 70,000 to 1,03,500 per day as we have strengthened the labs in the medical colleges,” said principal secretary (medical education) Alok Kumar.

He said there were 70,000 beds, including 54,934 isolation beds with oxygen support and 16,260 ICU beds.

“Lucknow has till now reported 2,23,657 Covid cases of which 1,93,594 have recovered. The recovery rate in Lucknow is 86.55%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Positivity rate down from 30 to 10 in Lko, says DM’s office

The overall positivity rate for Covid-19 in Lucknow that had touched 30% around April 18 and 19 has now come down to 10% on Friday. In a tweet, the district magistrate’s office wrote, “In the district Lucknow covid-19 positivity rate has come down from 30 to 10.”