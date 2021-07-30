Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh sees rainfall, thundershower at several places
The weather department has forecast that rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places in the state over the next three days.(File photo)
The weather department has forecast that rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places in the state over the next three days.(File photo)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh sees rainfall, thundershower at several places

Rainfall has been reported from Kheri, Auraiya, Jalaun, Muzaffarnagar, Hamirpur, Bareilly, Fatehpur, Kanpur city, Bulandshahr, Mainpuri, Etah, Bijnor, Moradabad, Etawah, Saharanpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj and Ghazipur.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 03:45 PM IST

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh, according to the meteorological department on Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rains occurred at isolated places in the state.

Rainfall has been reported from Kheri, Auraiya, Jalaun, Muzaffarnagar, Hamirpur, Bareilly, Fatehpur, Kanpur city, Bulandshahr, Mainpuri, Etah, Bijnor, Moradabad, Etawah, Saharanpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj and Ghazipur. 

Lakhimpur Kheri recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35.5 degree Celsius.

The weather department has forecast that rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places in the state over the next three days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.