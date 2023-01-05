Uttar Pradesh: SGPGIMS seeks health dept’s help to expand emergency medicine wing

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has sought help from the Uttar Pradesh health department to expand its emergency medicine wing by 60-more beds.

“The SGPGIMS has in a letter on January 2 requested for doctors from provincial medical services on deputation for expansion of its emergency medicine wing. The chief medical officers may send names of level one doctors who may wish to go on deputation at the PGI by January 6 (Friday),” said a letter sent by director general, medical health, Dr Lilly Singh to all chief medical officers.

Chief medical superintendent, PGI, Prof Gaurav Agarwal said, “The PGI was given quota of 11 doctors to run emergency services of hospital but presently only 7 of them are available. We are running emergency services with short staff. Not only that, the state government has directed the PGI to return those doctors who have completed 5 years of term in PGI. For that, we have requested replacement of these 7 doctors and 4 additional doctors to run PGI emergency services.”

The call has been opposed by doctors of the Provincial Medical Services Association stating the shortfall in number at government hospitals. Uttar Pradesh has over 18,000 sanctioned positions of doctors for its 75 districts but a little over 14,000 are presently working.

“Doctors retire each month reducing the number considerably in one year. While efforts to bring in new doctors are very slow,” said a senior government doctor. The deployment has a rider that the doctor who wish to go to PGI should not be a resident of Lucknow. This means doctors from periphery districts will be leaving their positions to come to Lucknow.