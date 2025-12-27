Uttar Pradesh SIR ‘uncollectible’ list dipped by 700K in 15 days, reveals data as enumeration phase ends

The number of voters with uncollectible forms in Uttar Pradesh declined by seven lakh (700,000) in 15 days from 2.96 crore (29.6 million) on December 11 to 28.9 crore (28.9 million) on December 26 as the extended enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls concluded on Friday, according to data available with the office of the UP chief electoral officer (CEO). The SIR process was launched in Uttar Pradesh on November 4. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The final data of uncollectible voters will be available on December 31 when the Election Commission publishes the draft electoral rolls. The Commission has completed mapping of 90% of the voters enrolled in the 2025 electoral rolls with the 2003 electoral rolls when the last SIR was conducted in Uttar Pradesh.

The SIR process was launched in Uttar Pradesh on November 4 with the house to house enumeration. The first phase of the enumeration concluded on December 4. It was extended twice, the first time till December 11 and the second till December 26.

The graph of uncollectible voters on December 11 in UP touched 29.6 million mark, of which 12. 8 million were categorised as permanently shifted, 4.6 million as deceased, 2.41 million as duplicate, and 8.74 million as untraceable, according to data. Another 984,393 voters (0.62%) had not returned enumeration forms after collecting them from booth-level officers.

After a 15-day extension of the enumeration phase, the ECI conducted verification of 29.6 million uncollectible voters following which the uncollectible voters data came down to 28.9 million on Friday.

According to the revised schedule issued by the ECI on December 11, the draft publication of the electoral rolls will be done on December 31. The period for receiving claims and objections has been set from December 31, 2025, to January 30, 2026.

The notice phase will be from December 31, 2025, to February 21, 2026. During this period, the Election Commission will take decisions on enumeration forms as well as the disposal of claims and objections by voters. The final publication of electoral rolls will be done on February 28.