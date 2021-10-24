Uttar Pradesh to mark a first with inauguration of nine medical colleges by PM Modi in one go

Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in the country to inaugurate nine medical colleges simultaneously when Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi opens these institutions from Siddharthnagar on Monday, said a state government spokesperson on Sunday.

These medical colleges will add over 3,000 beds and 900 MBBS seats in Uttar Pradesh. After inauguration by PM Modi, admission in the MBBS course will start from this session.

These new Uttar Pradesh medical colleges are in Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Etah, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Jaunpur.

“Before 2017, there were a dozen medical colleges in the state, and, in just four and a half years, UP is on the way to create a new record with number of new medical colleges coming up. In UP, the government has already started seven state medical colleges between 2017 and 2021 followed by nine medical colleges to be inaugurated on October 25. Fourteen new medical colleges are to be set up in Amethi, Auraiya, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Gonda, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur, Pilibhit, Sonbhadra and Sultanpur districts by 2022-23,” said the spokesperson.

Apart from the existing 30 private medical colleges in the state, there are four central medical institutions — two AIIMS, one each at Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur, IMS-BHU (Institute of Medical Sciences-Banaras Hindu University) and a medical college in AMU.

The Yogi Adityanath government has also cleared the policy and floated the tender to establish medical colleges under the PPP (public private partnership) model in 16 districts, thus paving the way to hit a century of medical colleges in the state.

The medical college in Siddharthnagar will be named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi and the one in Deoria after Maharishi Devraha Baba. The medical college of Ghazipur will be set up in the name of Maharishi Vishwamitra. The medical college in Mirzapur will be named after Maa Vindhyavasini and the one in Pratapgarh after Dr Sonelal Patel. The Etah medical college will be named after Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi and the medical college at Jaunpur will be run in the name of former Minister Umanath Singh. The Fatehpur medical college will be named after Amar Shaheed Jodha Singh Ataiya Thakur Dariyaon Singh.