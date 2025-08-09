Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Uttar Pradesh to observe ‘Partition Horror Memorial Day’ across all districts on August 14

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 07:49 pm IST

Organised by the department of culture in collaboration with various social and voluntary organisations, the programmes aim to honour the memory of those displaced during India-Pakistan partition

On August 14, all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will commemorate ‘Partition Horror Memorial Day’ with programmes aimed at remembering the 1947 tragedy, educating the younger generation and sharing accounts from survivors’ families.

Families affected by the Partition will be invited to participate, and tributes will be paid to those who lost their lives during the upheaval. (File)
Organised by the department of culture in collaboration with various social and voluntary organisations, the programmes aim to honour the memory of those displaced during India-Pakistan partition, according to a press statement issued by the state government on Saturday.

Families affected by the Partition will be invited to participate, and tributes will be paid to those who lost their lives during the upheaval. The state government has directed the department of culture to collaborate with social and non-governmental organisations, including the Sindhi Council of India, Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Sabha, Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Academy and the Sanatani Punjabi Mahasabha.

Across designated venues in each district, historical exhibitions will be set up, showcasing photographs, newspaper clippings, literary works, government archives and preserved personal belongings of displaced families. These exhibits are intended to serve as a powerful reminder of the human cost of Partition.

Publishers and booksellers will also take part in the exhibitions, contributing relevant literature on the subject. Additionally, under the supervision of the department of culture, films and documentaries related to the India–Pakistan Partition will be screened at exhibition venues, as well as in schools, colleges, and universities throughout the state.

