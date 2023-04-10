National Climate Conclave: Yogi Adityanath says U.P’s vehicle scrappage policy brought in sync with Centre’s norms

In the light of the Central government’s guidelines, Uttar Pradesh has brought an old vehicle scrappage policy for (government, transport corporation) vehicles older than 15 years, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visiting the exhibition while inaugurating national climate conclave jointly with Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“U.P. has a vehicle scrappage policy and, soon, no vehicle older than 15 years will run on U.P. roads,” the chief minister said, addressing the inaugural session of the two-day National Climate Conclave-2023.

Though he did not say this in as many words, the chief minister was obviously referring to the old vehicle scrappage policy approved by the Cabinet a month ago. This policy seeks to phase out all government vehicles, including those of the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), older than 15 years. This will be applicable to both diesel and petrol vehicles.

“After the Centre’s guidelines, we have brought a scrap policy under which government and transport corporation vehicles older than 15 years will be taken off the road in a phased manner,” principal secretary, transport, L Venkateshwarlu said to HT.

“The 15-year time limit is not applicable to private or personalised vehicles that will be scrapped only after they fail a road worthiness test to be (done) after they attain a definite age (10 years for diesel and 15 years for petrol) as provided under the Centre’s policy,” the principal secretary said.

“UP has started several programmes under the guidance of the prime minister in the last six years,” the chief minister said.

“Under the electronic vehicle policy, work is being done to phase out diesel/petrol vehicles. We will promote electronic vehicles for green energy,” he said.

“Development is the need today, but we cannot get free from our responsibilities towards environment and nature. U.P. has the highest production of ethanol among states in the country,” the chief minister said.

He said, “Renewable energy has the maximum possibility in the state. U.P. has metro service in more districts than any other state.”

The chief minister stated that while development is necessary, obligations towards the environment and nature must not be forgotten.

“In U.P, we’re encouraging natural farming, and the Namami Gange project has produced some excellent outcomes. Before 2017, the dolphins in the Ganga had become extinct. From Prayagraj to Buxar, dolphins are now visible. Earlier, 14 crore litres of sewage from Kanpur used to flow into the Ganga and now not even a single drop does,” Yogi Adityanath remarked.

“The central and state governments are taking various programmes forward. The success of Prayagraj Kumbh attained in 2019 was a result of the Namami Gange project’s success,” Yogi Adityanath said.