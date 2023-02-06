Uttar Pradesh tops in settling cases of crime against women, kids: ITSSO portal

Uttar Pradesh has topped among all states in the country by disposing of 97.6% crimes related to women and children, says the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) portal of the Government of India.

Sharing further details, ADG (law and order), Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar and ADG women & child protection wing, Neera Rawat said in a video statement, “Women and child protection organisation was set up in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on May 19, 2022 which was connected with ITSSO portal. Till August 22, 2022, in crimes related to women and child safety out of 68,998 cases, 65,551 cases were disposed of and U.P. was in the seventh position.”

“Now by disposing of 74,070 cases against 75,881 cases, we are in first place in the country with 97.6 percent results within five months,” Neera Rawat added. The ITSSO was launched by the then Union home minister Rajnath Singh in 2019. It is an online module available to law enforcement agencies at all levels—national, state, district, and police station—that enables the state to conduct real-time monitoring and management in order to complete rape investigations in two months.