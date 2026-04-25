Uzbek woman held in Lucknow for alleged forged identity, visa

: Police have detained a woman claiming to be a citizen of Uzbekistan after finding her moving under suspicious circumstances in the Naka area, with enquiries suggesting her identity and visa documents were forged.

Station house officer Abhinav Verma said her passport has been sent for detailed verification. “We are probing her stay in the city and the purpose of her visit. All aspects are being examined,” he said. (For representation only)

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Police said she was spotted around 1 am on March 21 in Pandariba, where she was seen standing by the roadside and briefly interacting with multiple individuals. Patrolling personnel grew suspicious and took her into custody, later shifting her to the Mission Shakti centre for questioning.

During initial interrogation, she identified herself as ‘Mubeen’ and claimed to be from Uzbekistan. The matter was referred to the Local Intelligence Unit and other agencies for verification.

On contacting the Uzbek embassy, officials found her identity to be different. She was identified as ‘Khujeyviya Jiyoda’, contradicting her earlier claim.

Police said the visa in her possession was also allegedly forged. Based on a complaint by sub-inspector Neeraj Kumar Singh, a case has been registered under Section 12 of the Passport Act, 1967 and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

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{{^usCountry}} Station house officer Abhinav Verma said her passport has been sent for detailed verification. “We are probing her stay in the city and the purpose of her visit. All aspects are being examined,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Station house officer Abhinav Verma said her passport has been sent for detailed verification. “We are probing her stay in the city and the purpose of her visit. All aspects are being examined,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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