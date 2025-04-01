Menu Explore
Vacant and allotted plots: Invest UP to create database of plots, progress of projects

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 01, 2025 10:55 PM IST

Invest UP, a nodal agency for attracting and tracking investments, took this initiative on Tuesday to develop a comprehensive database of all major industrial authorities in the state

Invest UP has sought details of vacant and allotted plots, establishment of industries and progress of various projects across the state from various industrial authorities.

For representation only (Sourced)
For representation only (Sourced)

Invest UP, a nodal agency for attracting and tracking investments, took this initiative on Tuesday to develop a comprehensive database of all major industrial authorities in the state comprising all relevant details, including a database of plots.

With this process, the Invest UP also wants to ensure transparency in the land-allotment process.

According to Invest UP, it will also provide real-time insights into the status of vacant and allotted plots, the establishment of industries, and the implementation progress of various projects across multiple industrial authorities.

This data will be sourced from several industrial authorities, including Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), and Satharia Industrial Development Authority (SIDA).

According to the state government, a detailed land bank analysis will be conducted across these authorities.

Under this exercise, Invest UP will also appoint survey agencies to map the occupancy status of allotted plots, track the progress of industrial units, and assess vacant plots, ensuring a data-driven approach to industrial planning and development.

Invest UP will also oversee the entire database creation process to ensure seamless and transparent land allocation.

The appointed survey agencies will conduct onsite and offsite monitoring of industrial land, compile detailed reports on unit operations, construction, and development activities on industrial plots.

They will also ensure industrial land is used strictly for its intended purpose and report any violations. They will facilitate comparative efficiency studies across different authorities and expedite transparent allotment of vacant industrial plots.

