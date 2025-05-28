Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Varanasi court dismisses plea against Rahul Gandhi over Lord Ram remark

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 28, 2025 05:30 AM IST

The petition was filed on May 12 by advocate Harishankar Pandey in the MP/MLA court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Niraj Kumar Tripathi. Pandey alleged that during his April 21 speech at Brown University, Rahul Gandhi referred to Lord Ram as a fictional and mythological figure, which, he claimed, hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus who follow Sanatan Dharma.

A court in Varanasi on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking to summon leader of the opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and take strict action against him for allegedly calling Lord Ram a mythological character during his address at Brown University in the United States in April this year.

The court rejected the plea seeking to summon Rahul Gandhi for allegedly calling Lord Ram a mythological character. (FIle Photo)
The court rejected the plea seeking to summon Rahul Gandhi for allegedly calling Lord Ram a mythological character. (FIle Photo)

The petition was filed on May 12 by advocate Harishankar Pandey in the MP/MLA court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Niraj Kumar Tripathi. Pandey alleged that during his April 21 speech at Brown University, Rahul Gandhi referred to Lord Ram as a fictional and mythological figure, which, he claimed, hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus who follow Sanatan Dharma.

Terming the remark as hate speech, Pandey sought action under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion), 351 (criminal intimidation), 353 (statement causing public nuisance) and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Pandey appeared before the court on May 19, stating, “I urged the court to summon Rahul Gandhi and impose strict punishment for calling Lord Ram a fictitious character.”

After hearing his arguments, the court reserved the order for May 27 (Tuesday).

In its order on Tuesday, the court rejected the plea, citing the absence of prior permission from the district magistrate and the state government.

“The plea has been dismissed as not maintainable. I will file a revision petition before the district judge,” Pandey said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Varanasi court dismisses plea against Rahul Gandhi over Lord Ram remark
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On