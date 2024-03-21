 Varanasi: Hearing on plea for party in Adi Vishweshwar case on March 28 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Varanasi: Hearing on plea for party in Adi Vishweshwar case on March 28

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 22, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Varanasi court sets March 28 for next hearing on plea to become party in "Ancient Idol Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar" suit; arguments presented for and against.

A court in Varanasi on Thursday fixed March 28 as the next date of hearing on a plea seeking an order to become a party in the suit titled “Ancient Idol Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar and others Vs Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committe and others”.

Advocate Vijai Shankar Rastogi, the next friend of Lord Adi Vishveshwar, presented several arguments against the plea. (For Representation)
Advocate Vijai Shankar Rastogi, the next friend of Lord Adi Vishveshwar, presented several arguments against the plea. (For Representation)

The hearing took place in the fast track court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, Prashant Kumar Singh. The plea was filed by one Mukhtar Ahmad, a resident of Lohta here. Ahmad’s counsel submitted before the court and urged that he (Ahmad) should be made a party in the suit.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Advocate Vijai Shankar Rastogi, the next friend of Lord Adi Vishveshwar, presented several arguments against the plea, saying Ahmad should not be made party in the suit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Varanasi: Hearing on plea for party in Adi Vishweshwar case on March 28
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On