Varanasi: Hearing on plea for party in Adi Vishweshwar case on March 28

A court in Varanasi on Thursday fixed March 28 as the next date of hearing on a plea seeking an order to become a party in the suit titled “Ancient Idol Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar and others Vs Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committe and others”. Advocate Vijai Shankar Rastogi, the next friend of Lord Adi Vishveshwar, presented several arguments against the plea. (For Representation)

The hearing took place in the fast track court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, Prashant Kumar Singh. The plea was filed by one Mukhtar Ahmad, a resident of Lohta here. Ahmad’s counsel submitted before the court and urged that he (Ahmad) should be made a party in the suit.

Advocate Vijai Shankar Rastogi, the next friend of Lord Adi Vishveshwar, presented several arguments against the plea, saying Ahmad should not be made party in the suit.