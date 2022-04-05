Varanasi Nagar Nigam intensifies drive to make Kashi country’s cleanest city

With a view to making Varanasi (Kashi) the cleanest city of the country, the Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN) has made its cleanliness war room functional 24x7 to address complaints related to the cleanliness and intensified its cleanliness drive in the temple town around a fortnight ago.

Set up in 2018, the war room started functioning round the clock three days ago, said VNN public relations officer Sandeep Srivastava and added and cleanliness drive had been accelerated to make Kashi the cleanest city. He also said that the complaints would be addressed as early as possible.

War room contact numbers are 18001805567 and 0542-2720005. Any citizen may dial these numbers to register a complaint in case garbage is not lifted from their areas or sanitation workers don’t carry out cleanliness there.

Municipal commissioner Pranay Singh has instructed city heath officer Dr NP Singh to strictly monitor the ongoing sanitation drive daily. He has categorically asked city health officer to conduct surprise inspections to ensure that sanitation work is being done properly. The cleanliness drive is being carried out in the entire city with special focus on ghats, narrow lanes and ​prominent intersections.

Varanasi city generates around 700-ton garbage daily. This garbage is lifted and transported by around 350 vehicles to dumping ground outside the city on a daily basis. The monitoring is being ensured through GPS system. At present over 4,700 sanitation workers have been engaged in the drive that was launched in 2015. “The teams of sanitation workers sweep ghats, lanes and roads. The teams are also deployed for door-to-door garbage collection,” said VNN public relations officer.

“The entire exercise is aimed at making Kashi the cleanest city of the country,” said Srivastava. With the help of Namami Gange teams, an awareness drive to keep ghats, lanes and streets clean is also carried out daily among the people. Srivastava said the sanitation workers’ teams had also been deployed to collect plastic and other waste dumped at the ghats and on the Ganga banks by visitors.

Srivastava expressed hope that the Varanasi will be the cleanest city in the country in coming months. He appealed to people to cooperate in the cleanliness efforts to achieve the goal. Varanasi had bagged the award for cleanest Ganga city in the Swachh Survekshan 2021.

