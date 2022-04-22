Varanasi officials’ handover PM excellence award to CM
The certificate and trophy of Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for the successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojana were handed over to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Friday by district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, in presence of divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal.
Varanasi topped in implementing PM Svanidhi Yojana and the trophy was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the occasion of Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday. District magistrate Sharma received the award from the Prime Minister.
Today, the team dedicated the award to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM congratulated the commissioner and district magistrate. He asked them to serve the people of Varanasi with new energy.
Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to be partially opened on May 2
Mumbai Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to inaugurate the first phase of the 700 km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway for the public on May 2, said Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation officials. In the first phase, a 210 km-stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar in Washim district will be opened and later, in phases, the entire Expressway will be made operational.
Unclean rivers causing diseases in rural Pune
While the Pune Municipal Corporation and the city-based NGOs lock horns over the civic body's mega project – the riverfront development of the Mula-Mutha, the primary issue of clean rivers and potable drinking water continues to remain unresolved. The poor variety in fish is also affecting our income.” Bharat said that such high levels of pollution in the water lead to discolouration of nails, kidney stones, skin rashes, stomach pain, and increased cancer cases.
Uttar Pradesh budget to earmark subsidy for free power supply to farmers
The Yogi Adityanath government will make provision of additional cash subsidy in the forthcoming annual budget to enable the U. P Power Corporation Ltd to provide free power to farmers in Uttar Pradesh in keeping with the ruling BJP's pre-poll promise, energy department officials said. The government is expected to present the annual budget for the year 2022-23 in the state's bicameral legislature in May-June.
Shivpal meets Azam Khan in jail, says Samajwadi Party not doing anything for him
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav on Friday met senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Sitapur jail and made a direct attack on the SP while also mentioning party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's name in connection with Azam Khan's situation. It was Shivpal Yadav's second visit to Azam Khan in jail. Both Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan's camp are reportedly upset with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over their “treatment”.
Murder accused walks free after 26 years in jail
An undertrial prisoner from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, who spent nearly three decades in a jail in Bihar's Gopalganj on charges of murdering his friend without ever being convicted, finally walked free on Friday, lawyers involved in the case said. On June 18, 1993, his friend Suryanarayan Bhagat son Satyanarayan filed a case against a native of Tandwa village in Deoria district of UP, Birbal Bhagat, accusing him of abduction and murder of his father. Days later, Deoria police recovered an unidentified body and disposed it after 72 hours.
