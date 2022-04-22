Varanasi officials’ handover PM excellence award to CM

The certificate and trophy of Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for the successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojana were handed over to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Friday by district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, in presence of divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal.

Varanasi topped in implementing PM Svanidhi Yojana and the trophy was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the occasion of Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday. District magistrate Sharma received the award from the Prime Minister.

Today, the team dedicated the award to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM congratulated the commissioner and district magistrate. He asked them to serve the people of Varanasi with new energy.