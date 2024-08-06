Varanasi: One killed, 9 injured as two houses collapse near KV temple

One woman was killed and nine others suffered injuries after two houses collapsed in Khowa Gali near Kashi Vishwanath temple complex in Chowk locality here early on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Premlata Gupta, in her 40s, officials said. Rescue work at the site of the house collapse in Varanasi lasted around four hours. (HT photo)

As per a press statement of information department, a total of 10 people were hurt in the incident. Of them, seven are being treated at the divisional hospital, Kabirchaura and two are under treatment at the trauma centre, BHU.

Expressing his grief over the death of a woman in the house collapse, PM Narendra Modi talked to divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma over the phone regarding the incident and took detailed information, including about those who lived the two houses.

He directed Sharma to ensure proper treatment of the injured. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also directed officials to provide all help to the injured.

Varanasi divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, who visited the spot, said, “Two houses collapsed here in which nine people were trapped. Two of them came out on their own and others were rescued. One woman has lost her life and one woman constable was injured and has been referred to the trauma centre. The remaining are under treatment.”

“Soon after receiving information, two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams led by NDRF inspectors Yadav Krishna Kumar and Ramyagya Shukla reached the spot and started an intensive search, relief and rescue operation,” said NDRF inspector Nitish Kumar Dheeraj, adding that the two teams had around 100 rescuers.

Deputy inspector general, 11 NDRF, Manoj Kumar Sharma monitored the entire rescue operation, Dheeraj added. “NDRF personnel rescued seven people, including four men and three women, from under the debris. One woman was found unconscious,” he said.

All those rescued were sent to the divisional government hospital. The rescue operation lasted around four hours. Four of the nine people admitted to the divisional hospital were later referred to the trauma centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). A constable Bindu, who also suffered injuries, and was rushed to a hospital from where she was also referred to the BHU’s trauma centre.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai met the injured at the divisional hospital and assured them all possible help. He also demanded the state government to provide proper compensation to the family of the deceased and free treatment to the injured.

According to officials, two houses CK28/6 and 28/7 collapsed. In one of them, one Ashok Yadav was living on rent. After feeling some trembling in the house, Yadav jumped to another building whereas Ramesh Chandra Gupta and his family members, including his wife Kusum Lata, son Risham, daughter Ritika, brother Manish, his wife Pooja and their son Aryan were present in the other house.

Ramesh’s sister-in-law Premlata Gupta along with her daughter from Ghazipur’s Sadat was also there. About Premlata’s death, the divisional commissioner said some heavy object fell on her neck leading to her death. “The process has been started to give compensation to next of kin of the deceased. Our first priority is to provide best possible treatment to the injured,” Sharma added.

He further said under rules related to safety of buildings, building owners are not required to take permission/NOC from the temple administration for repairing, whitewashing and construction and any other work in any building located outside the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor premises.

Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN) public relations officer Sandeep Srivastava said a notice was issued to Ajeet Kumar, the owner of house number CK 28/6 twice, first on January 23, 2015 and then on December 2, 2015 to get the building razed as soon as possible as it was in a dilapidated state. Despite it, the building owner did not take any action for the safety of those living in it.

Panel for action regarding old buildings soon

There are 404 dilapidated buildings in areas falling under the Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN). “The civic body has already issued notices to all owners to demolish their buildings under Section 331 of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1959,” said public relations officer, VNN, Sandeep Srivastava in a press statement.

Moreover, municipal commissioner Akshat Verma, while talking to media persons, said for the safety of the general public, a joint committee of district administration, police, development authority and municipal corporation will be formed for demolition or necessary action regarding all dilapidated buildings located in the city.

In recent past, the VNN identified around 50 buildings in the area which need extensive repairing because they are in a shambles. The nagar nigam issued notices to about 50 people in the area for getting their houses repaired.