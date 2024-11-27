Varsities, colleges hold rallies, events to mark Constitution Day

Students of several universities and colleges in the state capital took out marches and hosted programmes to mark the Constitution Day on Tuesday. A discussion among students underway on Constitution Day on Tuesday (Sourced)

At University of Lucknow (LU), students associated with National Student Union of India (NSUI), Bhim Army Student Federation (BASF) and All India Student Association (AISA) raised slogans and held discussions regarding the Constitution and the recent violence in Sambhal near the Ambedkar statue on the campus.

They read out the preamble on the occasion. Slogans such as ‘Constitution Zindabad’ and ‘Bhartiya Loktantra Zindabad’ were raised.

At an event organised by the department of political science of LU, Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana spoke about the significance of the Constitution. Competitions were held at the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Legal Aid Centre and the department of chemistry. The PHYSOC Society of the Department of Physics (LU), organized an educational tour for postgraduate students to the Ambedkar Memorial Park.

A ‘Samta March’ was taken out by Birsa Ambedkar Phule Student Association (BAPSA) of Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). As part of the march, students and professors walked from gate number 3 – gate number 1 of the university hailing ‘Birsa, Phule and Ambedkar’. Later in the evening, a cultural programme was held in which democratic songs were rendered by the students.

A ‘padyatra’ was taken out by National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit-1 of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET). It was flagged off by director Prof. Vineet Kansal. Later, a debate competition was organised by the NSS wing on Fundamental Rights versus Fundamental Duty and if there was a need for an additional bench of the Supreme Court in South India to ensure timely, accessible and affordable justice in view of legal challenges?’ The preamble and a summary of the Constitution were distributed by Prof. Robin Sharma among students at Shia PG College.

A lecture series was organised among the students and teachers of Shri Jai Narayan Mishra. Rakesh Kumar Mishra, an LU professor, spoke about the process of making the Constitution and its present context.

The preamble was read collectively by students and teachers at Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Language University and Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya and State Lalit Kala Akademi.

Students of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical Institution also organised programmes and competitions to mark the occasion. A rally was taken out at King George’s Medical University followed by a cultural programme. At an event organised by the social welfare department of the state government, the preamble was read out collectively by its employees.