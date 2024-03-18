VDO suspended, two booked as man marries sister to get benefits of govt scheme in U.P.’s Maharajganj

Days after a bizarre incident wherein a man married his own divorced sister came to light in Lakshmipur block of Maharajganj district, DM Anunay Jha on Monday suspended a village development officer Miland Chaudhary and attached technical assistant, social welfare department, Indresh Bharti with district social welfare office, for laxity. The incident took place on March 5 and it came to the fore on March 13. (For Representation)

Meanwhile, on the complaint of ADO, social welfare, Maharajganj, Chandan Pandey, police registered a case against the woman and her brother under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code with Purandarpur police station of Maharajganj during the day, said police station in charge Purushottam Rao.

Action was taken on the basis of the report of the inquiry that block development officer, Lakshmipur block, Amit Mishra had set up on March 15. Officials aware of the development said some middlemen had arranged the marriage of the woman, 31, to get benefits of the CM mass marriage scheme on March 5 but the groom did not turn up on the day of the marriage.

So, intermediaries allegedly urged her brother, 26, to take place of the groom. A local news channel highlighted the incident a week later on March 13, the officials added. Taking a strong note of it, BDO Amit Mishra immediately stopped clearance of the cheque from the bank and withdrawal of all articles given to newly married couples in community marriage programmes.