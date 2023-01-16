VHP to open 50 ‘sanskar kendra’ units to promote ‘Hindu family values’

In its attempt to stop the “increasing incidents of religious conversion and love jihad”, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to open 50 ‘sanskar kendra’ units or ‘value centres’ with the aim to promote “Hindu family values” among youngsters living in the slums of Prayagraj, Varanasi and other districts over the next six months, said the organisation’s office-bearers who reached the VHP camp set up in the tent city of Magh Mela-2023.

In light of the organisation completing 60 years of its formation in 2024, the VHP will launch 50 ‘youth-centric’ centers in 10 ‘administrative districts’ of Uttar Pradesh--Prayagraj, Varanasi, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Amethi, Sonbhadra, Ghazipur, Bhadohi and Sultanpur—that will be run by its outreach wing Sewa Vibhag,” the officials said. These 10 districts fall under its Kashi Pranth.

Confirming the move, VHP’s All India Sant Sampark pramukh Ashok Tiwari said the ‘Sant Sammelan’ set to be held at the VHP’s Magh Mela camp on January 25 would witness a formal announcement regarding the same.

“The two-day meet will also witness revered saints guiding the Hindu society on religious conversion, love jihad, uniform civil code, the awakening of mother’s power and the right values among the young generations,” he said.

The Sant Sammelan would be followed by an all-India level meeting of VHP’s Sewa Vibhag on January 28 and 29 in which the sanskar kendras would be discussed, he added.

“The VHP believes that due to deviation from Sanatan culture, the youths are getting trapped in the vicious cycle of immorality, including conversion and addiction. Sanskar Kendras will be helpful in making the new generations practice the Sanatan rituals in an interesting environment right from childhood,” the VHP leader said.

The VHP officials also said a training center would be set up to offer courses such as nursing and beautician to help youngsters become self-reliant so that they did not fall in the trap of religious conversion in lieu of jobs and financial incentives.