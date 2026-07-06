VHP urges Ayodhya police to verify opposition leaders’ public claims on donation theft

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international president Alok Kumar has written to the Ayodhya police, urging them to summon several political leaders and record their statements in connection with the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case to verify the authenticity of their public claims.

VHP international president Alok Kumar (File)

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The July 4 letter is addressed to Ayodhya deputy superintendent of police Ashutosh Tiwari, who is the investigating officer in the alleged temple donation embezzlement case.

According to Kumar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav have made public allegations citing specific figures, suggesting that they may be acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case.

In the letter, Kumar said the public allegations made by these leaders warranted their examination to ensure a fair, comprehensive and impartial investigation. He urged the investigating officer to require their attendance under the applicable provisions of law or otherwise record their statements so that they could disclose the basis of the allegations made by them.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, the VHP said Kumar had sought the examination of the four leaders over their public statements relating to the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, the VHP said Kumar had sought the examination of the four leaders over their public statements relating to the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. {{/usCountry}}

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Kumar further wrote that if the leaders were unable to substantiate their allegations with evidence, action could be taken against them in accordance with the law.

“Conversely, if upon examination it is found that any person made such serious public allegations without possessing any factual basis or supporting material, that circumstance would also constitute a relevant aspect of the investigation,” Kumar wrote.

Reacting to the letter, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said he welcomed Kumar’s demand but questioned why he had not sought the examination of Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, Mahipal Singh, engineer Dinanath, BJP leader Rajneesh Singh and Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, all of whom, according to him, had also made allegations regarding irregularities in the temple trust.

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“The letter is welcome, but why has he forgotten those who also spoke about the alleged loot?” Singh said, claiming that the investigation should include everyone who had made such allegations.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government visited the Ram Mandir on July 3 for the second time to continue its probe.

On July 1, the state government granted the SIT a 15-day extension to widen the scope of its investigation and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.