Villagers chasing water dreams is ‘bitter’ truth in Firozabad

LUCKNOW The persistent struggle for clean and safe water in dozens of villages across the Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency remains unchanged over the decades. Visit the Kolamai village, 15km away from the Firozabad district headquarters, in the morning or evening and you will invariably witness a common scene: Villagers hurrying to distant places with large containers to fetch clean drinking water for themselves as well as their livestock. This is the routine villagers have been following for generations. In Milik village, visitors encounter many individuals limping and with curved postures, and all with stained and yellowed teeth. This is due to high levels of fluoride in the groundwater causing health issues. (Pic for representation)

The challenge is not due to water scarcity. On the contrary, there is ample underground water in the village. But it is undrinkable and bitter to the extent that even animals refuse to consume it.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“As water is too bitter in our village, we have no option but to travel to nearby places to fetch and store water to meet our requirement” says Hardev Singh, noting that the elderly and sick people have to look up to others for help.”

In Milik village, part of Kaitha village panchayat in Narkhi bock, visitors encounter many individuals—men, women, children, and elderly — limping and with curved postures, and all with stained and yellowed teeth. This is due to high levels of fluoride in the groundwater causing health issues. Unfortunately, the village is synonymous with the title - “a village of off-centre people”.

This issue is not related to just one or two villages but dozens across Firozabad district that have the same ‘bitter’ story to narrate.

Some villages contend with salty water, others with bitterness and still others with even toxic water due to geogenic factors.

Over many decades and multiple changes in state and central governments and changes of MPs and MLAs, this fundamental struggle has persisted, with villagers forced to travel to remote areas to fetch potable water.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, Shiv Singh, ex-pradhan of Alai village under Toondla block says, “The problem is too big. Fetching drinking water from distant places every day is a part of people’s routine life. During occasions like weddings etc many people who can afford, bring water tanks or even bottled mineral water for guests.”

It’s not that efforts to rid people of the problem of contaminated water were not made in the district amid protests and complaints by villages on many occasions in the past. But the efforts were either inadequate or unsustainable.

“Overhead tanks were set up in several villages including in Milik that abounds in toxic groundwater. But the scheme did not succeed either because of poor upkeep of tubewells/tanks or because the water was slaty/ contaminated causing rusted pipelines,” explains Rajiv Soni who has served the panchayat secretary in the Narkhi block.

HAR GHAR NAL SCHEME SPARKS HOPE

However, a ray of hope has emerged with the launch of the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme by the Central government. This initiative has ignited optimism among villagers as pipelines are now being laid to bring treated water directly to their doorsteps.

“We have heard a lot about the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme. We are told that completion of this new scheme will end locals’ daily fight for clean water. Pipelines are being laid in many villages,” VP Singh of Bahadurpur under Araon block says exuberating hope.

The ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme is the Modi government’s flagship programme aimed at ensuring piped water supply to every household. Under this scheme, efforts are underway to install a network of pipelines that will transport clean and safe water from reliable sources to the villages.

Many Firozabad villages are also grappling with the sinking groundwater table and the scheme like this may prove to be a fate changer in the district.

SURFACE WATER TO VILLAGERS’ DOORSTEP

As the underground water resources are contaminated with geogenic substances, authorities have decided to tap and transport surface water to the villagers’ doorstep under the Har Ghar Nal scheme.

Executive engineer, Jal Nigam (rural), Firozabad, Mohit Chak acknowledges that the entire district is grappling with issues of contaminated or saline water, though in a scattered way.

“To provide a lasting solution to the old problem, we are setting up a huge centralised water treatment plant (WTP) that will supply surface water from the local canal to all the 780 villages in the district,” he said.

However, villagers may need to wait an additional year for competition of the Har Ghar Nal scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission. “The scheme is targeted to be completed by April 2025,” Chak said assuring that the scheme will end problems villagers have endured for generations.

Until then, villagers’ struggle to fetch clean potable water from sources outside the village will continue.