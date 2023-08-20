Viral video: UP 'judge's son' creates ruckus in Lucknow's Hazratganj after SUV towed. 'Thappad khayega…'

A youth, claiming to be the son of a judge, created a ruckus after his SUV was towed from a no-parking zone in Hazratganj on Saturday. The Sedan towed by the traffic police had "district judge" inscribed on it and had the registration number of Ghaziabad. In a video, the man wearing a mask can be seen warning the cops of stern action.

In a video, which went viral on social media, the man wearing a mask can be seen warning the cops of stern action if his vehicle was not returned immediately. He threatened to get them imprisoned. He was with his mother.

The man in the video is also heard saying, “If you do not release my car, you will get four slaps. Would you like to get slaps here or in a police station?”

“Talk to whoever possible but release my vehicle right now,” said the man in a razing voice to the towing official.

When the official asked him to speak with the joint commissioner of police, he refused by saying he can’t as he needed to urgently leave.

The Lucknow Police is running a drive where it has declared 11 spots of the city as “no parking zone”. If vehicles are found at these spots, they are being towed by the department and released only after challans are issued.

The drama lasted for 30 minutes until senior officials intervened and told the youth to pay a fine of ₹1,100 for the wrong parking. On social media, many users criticised him for his “misbehaviour”.

