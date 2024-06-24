 Virtual database of 60K students in 400 aided schools in works - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Virtual database of 60K students in 400 aided schools in works

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 24, 2024 07:10 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to develop a smartphone application that will be a virtual database of 60,000 students of over 400 aided schools and their staff in the state, according to a state government spokesperson.

With features such as geo-tagging and a module for teachers, the app will store information such as date of birth, gender, mobile number, address, family background, social and financial details, Aadhaar detail, and academic records of students and staff members. (For representation)

With features such as geo-tagging and a module for teachers, the app will store information such as date of birth, gender, mobile number, address, family background, social and financial details, Aadhaar detail, and academic record of students and staff members.

The social welfare department has entrusted the responsibility of its development to Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation Limited (UPELC), the spokesperson said, adding the latter had sought application through an e-tender to select a company for the app’s development.

The app will be developed in alignment with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to better the education system in the state.

The agency to be selected will have to first prepare a detailed project study based on the feedback received from the department officials. Next, data from the aided schools will be collected, compiled and adjusted as per the system requirement specification.

The project report and detailed report will be created based on this, paving the way for the app’s development.

Registration module and MIS

Based on the system requirement specification, the detailed project report will guide the development of the app and online modules, such as a registration module and a management information system (MIS). The registration module will be divided into three categories: student registration, staff registration, and school (infrastructure) registration.

Advanced security features

The app will be equipped with advanced security features such as login access to more than 400 aided schools, directorate login (admin), ID password management, user role defining and permission access, listing, user friendly accessibility and analytics and scalability capability.

Additionally, annual maintenance and a three-day official training for staff will be provided, following recommendations from Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT).

