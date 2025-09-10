‘Vote chor...’ slogan proved across country: Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reiterated the slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ (vote thief, vacate your seat of power) and accused the BJP of stealing votes across the country. Congress MP and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at an event in Rae Bareli on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

He made the comment in his Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli where he arrived on a two-day visit.

“The only nara (slogan) these days is ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ that is being proved across the country. We will prove it again and again and again in more and more dramatic ways,” he said.

Addressing booth level workers of the party at separate meetings in Harchandpur and Unchahar, Rahul Gandhi exhorted them to take forward the initiative of exposing the BJP government.

Though media wasn’t allowed in the meetings, people familiar with the matter said Gandhi remarked “atom bomb has exploded” and several more (exposures) are about to come to the fore.

He claimed the BJP government was ignoring the needs of the poor and was engaged in vote theft only. This is why voices of the poor are not heard, he said.

A total 1061 booth workers and senior leaders were present in the two meetings with booth president/workers of Harchandpur and Unchahar.

Addressing the Harchandpur booth workers, the Congress leader also said that there was “black and white” evidence of vote theft in the Maharashtra and Karnataka assembly elections, which were held after the Lok Sabha polls, according to people familiar with the matter.

“In Maharashtra, our party and our alliance won in the Lok Sabha, and four months later, we were wiped out in the assembly. When we investigated, we learnt that nearly one crore new voters had entered the election system after the Lok Sabha elections. Our and our allies’ votes remained the same, but all the new votes went to the BJP,” a person familiar with the matter quoted Gandhi as saying.

According to the person familiar with the matter, Gandhi said there was no change in the votes polled for the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, but the BJP’s tally saw a “huge jump”, with every newly added voter going in its favour.

The Congress MP said he had asked the Election Commission to investigate the matter and explain how one crore new voters appeared in four months.

“The Commission refused, saying they will not give us the list, nor provide any video,” the person familiar with the matter said, quoting the Congress leader.

Gandhi further alleged that similar irregularities surfaced in Karnataka after elections. Congress workers scrutinised voters in one assembly segment of Bengaluru Central and found two lakh fake voters which led to the BJP’s victory there.

“Bengaluru Central has seven assembly constituencies. Our workers spent four months investigating just one, and that is what they found,” Gandhi said in the meeting.

Accusing the BJP of stealing votes, he alleged that such incidents were not limited to Bengaluru or Maharashtra.

“This has happened in Uttar Pradesh, in Haryana, in Madhya Pradesh, and in Gujarat it has happened on a massive scale. Gradually, we are presenting all the evidence before you,” Gandhi said, according to the person familiar with the matter.

Referring to his recent election tour in Bihar, Gandhi also claimed that similar irregularities were noticed there as well.

“Some people who are alive have been struck off the voter list. They are not being treated as alive in the records,” he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi’s schedule also included a meeting with representatives from Prajapati Samaj and unveiling of the Ashoka Stambh at Sadar in Rae Bareli, besides a tree plantation programme at Amar Shaheed Veer Pasi Van Gram.

On Thursday, he will participate in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting before returning to New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi had planned a constituency visit to Rae Bareli in mid‑July also, but it was cancelled due to “unavoidable reasons,” as announced by the Congress. Earlier, he visited Rae Bareli on April 29 and 30.