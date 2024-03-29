Voting for right persons will give new direction to nation: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha polls judiciously. “Voting for the right candidates gives a new direction to the country and builds ‘aastha’ (faith) but spreads anarchy if wrong candidates are voted to power,” he said while while addressing the “Prabuddhajan Sammelan” (meeting of the intellectuals) in Bijnor and Amroha. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

In Bijnor, the CM sought vote and support for NDA ally Rashtriya Lok Dal’s candidate Chandan Chauhan and for BJP’s Nagina seat candidate Om Kumar. In Amroha, he canvassed for BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar. Comparing intellectual people with ancient sages, he said they had come to seek their blessings.

“This time, first of all we have to vote ourselves and then we have to inspire others to vote. We have to recognise the value of each vote. Your one wrong vote spreads anarchy, puts the safety of daughter and businessman to danger, but your right vote respects faith and heritage and provides means of livelihood to the youth. The country develops rapidly. Security and prosperity increase,” he said in Bijnor.

“Because of your one vote, Article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir. After waiting for 500 years, Ram Lalla is seated in his grand temple (in Ayodhya),” Yogi added. “You have seen the SP, BSP and the Congress. Everyone got an opportunity and you have seen that the best tenure is of Modi ji. There is a guarantee of carrying forward the life of every citizen in the country with self-respect and dignity without any discrimination. This is Modi’s guarantee which is also the guarantee of security and prosperity,” he said.

In Amroha, the CM said, “When you voted for BJP candidate Chaudhary Kanwar Singh Tanwar in 2014, the distance from Amroha to Delhi was reduced, whereas when you missed it in 2019, the MP here used to hesitate in praising Bharat Mata. This shows the value of your one vote.”

The chief minister also described Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh as an honour for the farmers and said, “Chaudhary saheb used to say that the path to progress of the country passes through the fields.”

He said by conferring the Bharat Ratna on the former PM, the Government of India has made it clear that he was a well-wisher of farmers. “This honour is not only his but also of the residents and food growers of every state. After independence, Chaudhary Charan Singh was the first to raise his voice for farmers,” the CM said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude to him (Ch Charan Singh) by giving him this honour. Now it is our turn. We have to honour his dedication by giving the reins of the country to the PM for the third time,” Yogi added.