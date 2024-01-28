Walk-in registration for job in Israel concludes, skills to be tested now

Walk-in registration of workers to be sent from India to Israel ended at the Government ITI in Aliganj, Lucknow and now a skill test will be conducted till January 30. Walk-in registration for job in Israel concludes (HT Photo)

“Only candidates having application form with signature and seal issued by the institute and registered with the Labour department would be able to participate in the skill test that would now be conducted till January 30,” Government ITI principal Raj Kumar Yadav said.

Yadav said that candidates who are not registered with the Labour department and have not approached Government ITI Aliganj, Lucknow by January 28 to get the application form signed, won’t be able to appear for the skill test where abilities of aspirants to do shuttering work, tiles and marble fitting and wall plastering among others are being tested.

“Nearly 2400 forms were distributed and only these many candidates will be allowed to appear in the skill test till January 30. Nearly 4200 candidates took the test and another 2400 would appear over the last two days,” he said.

He said thousands of candidates gathered at ITI Aliganj gates and created ruckus on Sunday as thousands of jobseekers from U.P. and even outside queued up for skill test at the Government ITI in Aliganj to try their luck against 10,000 vacancies of construction workers in Israel, locked in a war with Hamas. The Israel job offer is accompanied with lucrative perks like a decent salary of Rs. 1,37,250 per month besides a fund bonus of Rs. 15,000.

The skill test is organised by the state government to provide employment opportunities to Indian workers in Israel under the Chief Minister Mission Employment Scheme. The crowd included youngsters as well as middle-aged people from different educational backgrounds, those searching for decent, stable salaried jobs among others.

State’s labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar and chief guest Kapil Dev Aggarwal, minister of state for vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship (independent charge) were present when skill tests were launched recently.

Director, training and employment, Kunal Silku said that the process of providing employment to construction workers in Israel was being done by NSDC International, an agency working under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India and PIBA.