Waqf Bill report not acceptable at any cost: AIMPLB

LUCKNOW The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) reacted strongly to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, saying that Indian Muslims were completely ignored by the committee and the new law was not acceptable at any cost. AIMPLB vice-president Obaidullah Khan Azmi with president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary Maulana Abdur Rahim Mujaddadi, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani and vice-president Malik Motasim Khan addresses a press conference on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANNI Photo)

“The ruling party, allies and the JPC have completely ignored the opinions of Indian Muslims and views of opposition members within the JPC and have unilaterally pushed their arbitrary proposal in parliament through an undemocratic process. This is unacceptable to Indian Muslims, other minorities and all justice-loving citizens,” the board said in a statement.

The board said the government still has an opportunity to withdraw this Bill, which poses a threat to Waqf properties and aims to deprive Muslims of their mosques, Eidgahs, madrasas, dargahs and graveyards, etc.

“Muslims across India, prominent madrasas and intellectuals have collectively opposed this Bill. Crores of Muslims have submitted their objections via email, presenting well-reasoned arguments. Opinions of the affected stakeholders hold paramount importance, but these voices have been ignored,” it added.

“We urge all opposition parties and even the ruling BJP’s allies to ensure that this Bill is not passed in the parliament. Likewise, we appeal to Indian civil society, justice-loving citizens, defenders of democracy and advocates of constitutional, religious, and cultural rights to reject this Draconian bill. If this divisive Bill is passed, it will not only affect Muslims, but also set a dangerous precedent against all endowments of other religious communities, places of worship and charitable institutions,” stated the AIMPLB.

The AIMPLB also reacted to the UCC implemented by the Uttarakhand Government, saying it will challenge it in court and launch a united movement against it along with all religious communities.

Shia and Sunni clerics also opposed the Bill, saying that the JPC’s long and tedious exercise of taking objections from stakeholders stood meaningless when those objections were not implemented. The said legal consultation was underway against the Bill and that the new law was not required.

AIMPLB member and chairman of Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, said if objections of Muslims were not considered in the amendment bill, then why did the JPC undertake such a long exercise. “The Waqf is by the Muslims and for the Muslims. Without the consent of the community, no new law should be made,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, All India Shia Personal Law Board general secretary, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, stated: “It’s sad to learn that many rights of the board have been curtailed in the new amendment bill, instead powers of the collector have been increased. We will hold a meeting of people who have sound knowledge of Waqf and our legal cell. After this, we will convene a meeting of the executive committee of the Shia Personal Law Board and decide if we have to go to court or not. These properties were donated by our ancestors for religious works, but today our rights are being curtailed.”

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav asserted that the entire opposition is united against the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

“We are opposing this bill. The entire opposition is united on this. There may be some parties from the ruling side that might be with us on this,” she told a news agency.