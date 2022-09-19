Watch: Impressed by his works, man builds Yogi Adityanath's temple near Ayodhya

A resident of Uttar Pradesh has built a temple near Ayodhya of chief minister Yogi Adityanath with a life-size idol of him placed inside. In a viral video, Adityanath’s idol can be seen standing with a bow and arrow, a halo around his head, dressed in saffron robes.

‘Special’ prayers are offered twice a day, followed by morning and evening prayers in this temple built on the Faizabad-Prayagraj highway in Bharatkund area, about 25 kilometres away from ‘Ram Janambhoomi’ in Ayodhya, reported news agency PTI.

As per beliefs, Bharatkund is the place where Lord Ram’s brother Bharat bid him farewell before his exile.

Noting that he is deeply impressed by the works of the chief minister, Prabhakar Maurya, who built the temple, said, "We have built the temple of Yogiji, who is building the temple of Lord Ram."

"The way the chief minister has done public welfare works, he has acquired a deity-like place. That is why the idea of a temple for him came to my mind," he said.

Maurya said he recited hymns in front of Adityanath's idol every day, just as he does for Lord Ram. According to him, despite being jobless and landless, he manages to earn around ₹1 lakh a month through posting bhajans and that is how he got the money to build the temple.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a cryptic tweet.

"He has moved two steps ahead of him...Now the question is, who is the first (ye to unse bhi do kadam aagey nikle...ab sawal ye hai ki pehle kaun)?" he wrote.

