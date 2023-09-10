Watch out for red flags of suicidal tendency: Experts

Before every suicide, the victims, particularly those suffering from chronic ailment, show symptoms which if understood and taken seriously can help prevent suicide, said experts. They said symptoms such as sudden change in behaviour need attention among patients.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Patients of chronic diseases suffer between severe and moderate depression levels. If the mood is from severe to moderate things are alright but when this goes from moderate depression to severe level, suicidal tendency can be witnessed,” said Dr Devashish Shukla, medical superintendent of the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH).

Dr Shukla, who is an expert in psychiatry said, “Among basic symptoms you may notice that a patient has stopped talking to people around him, gets filled with hopelessness and feels tired quickly after doing just a little work. These symptoms become noticeable all of a sudden and without any visible reasons. If so, the family should get alert.”

Dr Adarsh Tripathi, senior faculty, department of psychiatry at King George’s Medical University said about 40% of the patients after treatment for suicide attempt were found to be patients of mental illness such as depression, anxiety.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Symptoms may vary among people of different age groups. Young patients might express their depression on social media while elderly person might share it with someone close in the family or relatives with whom they are comfortable,” said Dr Ahbhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

That is why family members should keep talking to such a person who has shown some symptom or is going through weak phase in life so that any thought about suicide comes to notice at the very beginning, said Dr Shukla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON