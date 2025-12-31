We followed Lord Ram’s principle of dignity even in Op Sindoor: Rajnath

: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Operation Sindoor was conducted in line with Lord Ram’s principle of maintaining dignity even in war. He also described the Ram temple movement as the world’s grandest narrative. Defence minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Singh was addressing a gathering from Angad Tila at Ram Janmabhoomi Complex, Ayodhya, after the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Maa Annapurna temple.

“Lord Ram’s Pran-Pratishtha is the consecration of India’s spiritual power,” he said.

“As Lord Ram has taught us not to abandon righteousness even in war, our army also conducted a limited, controlled, and purposeful operation. The objective of Operation Sindoor was to teach the terrorists a lesson, and we taught them that lesson by entering their stronghold,” he said.

He said the Ram temple movement is unique in terms of both geography and time.

“From India to countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, where people from communities other than Hindus also consider themselves connected to Lord Ram, the Ram Mandir movement was for all those who believe in Ram,” he said.

“Such a movement, sustained by a long, non-violent struggle of 500 years, is unparalleled in history,” Singh said.

“Not only has Ram temple come up in Ayodhya but airport, rail network, and road connectivity have also been ensured along with other development projects. Ayodhya is creating new dimensions of development in all sectors, including industry and trade.”

“This wave of development is not limited to Ayodhya alone, but is also reaching the entire Avadh region and every corner of the country,” Singh added.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for their able leadership and successful efforts in this journey of the development of “Avadhpuri” (Ayodhya) under the double-engine government.

He also mentioned that just as a magnificent temple of Lord Ram stands in Ayodhya Dham, a grand temple is also being constructed at Punauradham, the birthplace of Mother Janaki in Nepal.

On the saffron flag-hoisting ceremony at Maa Annapurna temple within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, Singh said: “What more could I ask for today? It feels as though I have received everything I ever desired in life. Lord Ram himself chose me for this moment, which is why I am here today.”

Calling it the most fortunate day of his life, Singh recalled that two years ago, the re-consecration of Ram Lalla at this sacred site marked a historic moment of pride for the entire nation.

He said that today, Lord Ram’s glory illuminates not only India but the entire world.

Singh remarked that every street and intersection of Ayodhya resonates with the spirit of Ram.

“From Kanak Bhavan and Dashrath Mahal to Hanuman Garhi, the entire city shines in the divine presence of Maa Sarayu,” he said.

Concluding his address, he said: “May this flag of Sanatan Dharma continue to fly as long as the moon and the Sun exist in the sky. May Lord Ram guide us all on the path of duty.”