We will play up price, unemployment issues on loudspeakers, says Akhilesh Yadav
Amid controversy over using loudspeakers, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that his party workers will play up “Samajwadi issues on loudspeakers” to familiarise people about price rise, unemployment, law and order.
Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted a 2 minute 20 second video by SP worker Ravikant Vishwakarma from Varanasi playing the song “Mehngai dayan khaye jaat hain” from the movie “Peepli Live” on a loudspeaker installed on a terrace.
Samajwadi Party worker Vishwakarma, resident of Laksa police station area in Varanasi, has got loudspeakers installed on his roof.
“We will play up the Samajwadi issues on loudspeakers and will raise our voice against inflation, unemployment and law and order,” Yadav tweeted.
In the video, Vishwakarma is heard saying that the real issues aren’t “azaan or aarti”.
“The issues today are inflation, unemployment, education, health and safety. Azaan and aarti played on loudspeakers aren’t any issue as some are trying to deflect attention from the main problems. But Samajwadis like us will always raise questions. I have put up a loudspeaker to remind people in my vicinity about those issues,” Vishwakarma said in the video Yadav tweeted from his official handle.
“I will not use the loudspeaker at the time of azan or aarti. I respect all religions,” Vishwakarma said.
Vishwakarma also said, “We will continue to raise the burning problems of the society and will keep alerting the public.”
-
‘Don’t take law into your hands’: warns CM Bommai
“The police are already taking action. Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it. We should look at it as a law and order issue. Then only such incidents will stop,” Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
-
Day after Tajpur dump fire in Ludhiana, BJP tears into AAP, civic body
The blaze at garbage dump in Tajpur village snowballed into a political controversy on Sunday with Bharatiya Janata Party district president, Pushpender Singhal, accusing the civic body and Aam Aadmi Party for failing to address the issue of garbage recycling in the city. Over 1,200 tons of garbage is thrown on Tajpur road dump daily. The waste processing plant here has been shut for the last two years.
-
After two years, iftar partiesback in Sangam city
PRAYAGRAJ: After a hiatus of two years on account of the pandemic, iftar parties are again being held in the Sangam city, with people of all faiths participating . Iftar during Ramzans has been an age-old practice and is being traditionally held by Muslim individuals and social organisations etc. During the last two years, no iftars were organised by individuals and organisations due to restrictions on assemblies due to Covid.
-
CM Ibrahim takes charge as K’taka JD(S) chief
Former union minister CM Ibrahim on Sunday took over as the state president of the Janata Dal (Secular) as the regional outfit in Karnataka continued its new strategy to tap into the minority vote by edging out the Congress. Ibrahim also served as a union minister under IK Gujral till April 1998.
-
Namami Gange campaign spurring revival of river culture: Yogi Adityanath
Speaking at the Ganga Yatra programme in Lucknow, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said major portions of the Ganga and the Yamuna flowed through Uttar Pradesh. Plans to make the Ganga pollution-free were made earlier, too, Yogi Adityanath noted, adding that the Ganga Action Plan was launched in 1986. When the government assessed the quality of Ganga water before the launch of the Namami Gange campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was found that the river was the most polluted, Yogi Adityanath said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics