Weaved and handcrafted with love at Lucknow's SLF

Sanatkada Festival is back with its 15th edition at Safed Baradari, Kaiserbagh. The Weaves and Craft Bazaar opened with 113 stalls of handicrafts, hand-looms, jewellery, fashionwear, decor items and much more. The ongoing SLF in Lucknow

This year the highlight is the 38 stalls with artisans and craftsmen from far East to down South, who have come with their work for the first time to the fest.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Making a debut

The entrepreneur couple, Ginni Suri and Siddharth Lakhera, have various handmade pottery and jewellery items. “It is for the first time we have brought our collection to the city. We have terrace studio in Delhi where we make a range of pottery where all our pieces are functional art. Our pieces can be used alternatively, functionally or decoratively with a lot of hand painting elements plus there is a lot of 22-karat gold work. Pieces have fired in the kiln with gold so it’s all permanent. The prices range between ₹900- ₹3,300,” says Lakhera.

Also visiting the festival for the first time is Mrunmayee Namjoshi, a handcrafted jewellery artiste who is here to share the platform with contemporaries from across the country. We have assorted jewellery pieces, but the metal bags based on German silver with handmade strap along with leather bags are the head turners. They cost around ₹4,600 to ₹6,000 and above,” says the founder Vam Collections.”

UP-walas

Designer Deepika Dayal has brought a range of bags, cushions, baskets and rags all hand-woven.

“The weaving is done on the loom with pure cotton threads and the idea is to take forward the loom art of Bhadohi to the world. My small set-up Boriya Basta has been focusing on this craft for years now but recent inclination towards this dying art has turned to be phenomenal,” says Shaivya Mahajan from her group.

Coming as direct seller, weaver Zahid Ansari from Mirzapur too is at the festival for the first time. “I want to take my craft far and wide, so I keep going to fests where people appreciate my work, and we get to make direct sales. Each piece, be it table covers or carpets are handwoven, and it take a lot of patience and technique to come up with a final product,” he says. His Panda and tiger rugs are priced between R500- R1100.

Friends’ duo Sonali and Shivani Sharma from Moh Studio have been working with clay, ebony, sheesham and sandal wood pieces including fashion jewellery pieces as well-as decor items.

The travellers

Small-time seller and craft artiste Auro Dhanam, from Pondicherry, has some interesting wax, coconut, bamboo and hand paper articles.

Weaver and seller Susant Phukan from The Nomi adds, “We have been here earlier too with best of Assam’s embroidered and weaved wear. This year it’s special because our brothers from Manipur have also given us authentic Manipuri sarees and dupattas to be put on sale. I hope they too get buyers, and we can help them a bit