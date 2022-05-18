Weaving Olympics dreams: Karampur in focus as three hockey academy trainees named in Asia Cup team
When Uttam Singh held the bamboo-made hockey stick for the first time at the age of just five, there was hardly any facility at the Meghbaran Singh Hockey Stadium in Karampur, around 47 km away from the holy city Varanasi. But one that the trainees didn’t lag in was the enthusiasm and motivation.
A brain-child of late Thakur Tej Bahadur Singh alias “Teju”, the facility at Karampur has been a big inspiration for almost everyone in the area. Even now, kids from 150 houses out of 240 families in the surrounding areas, play hockey inspired by countless success stories of the academy.
The facility in Karampur is in the limelight once again as three of its trainees— midfielder Raj Kumar Pal, forwards Pawan Rajbhar and Uttam Singh— made it to the Indian team for the Men’s Asia Cup, starting May 23 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Uttam along with another trainee Rahul Kumar Rajbhar was also part of the Indian squad, which finished fourth at the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup in December in Bhubaneswar.
“It’s time to enjoy the success of the stadium’s trainees at the international level. The seed, which was sown by Teju Ji a long time ago, is now producing a rich crop of talent for the Indian teams. The success of our trainees at the international level would surely inspire more trainees from the centre to work hard and get selected in the Indian teams in future also,” said the centre’s head coach Indradev on Wednesday.
Indradev, 52, who has been working here since 2005, also said it’s the hard work and dedication of the trio, which earned them a place in the Indian squad for the Jakarta event. “Playing hockey is a passion for everyone here and on any given day one can see around 130-150 players training together in seven hours sessions per day, including action on two grassy grounds here,” said the coach, who is still fighting his battle to get a permanent job here.
He, however, said that everything to the trainees at this centre comes for free as the owners of the centre provide hockey sticks, shoes, T-shirts and ever shocks. A small swimming pool for physical training of the players is also there. “Here we have the staying facilities for the kids if required and the trainees are being provided top-quality playing equipment.”
For this former captain of the Purvanchal University’s hockey team, the day begins at 4.30 am in summer. Trainees start reporting for practice at 5 am. “We hardly take a break from training, and it’s a round-the-year job for us,” said Indradev, a centre-half player of his time.
Uttam, who would be debuting for senior India during the Jakarta event too admired the role of the facility at Karampur in his success. “It’s our lifeline and especially for the boys of the area, it’s been a great support as many of them represent Uttar Pradesh and other states in the national hockey championships on regular basis, creating job opportunities for themselves too,” said Uttam.
“It’s really exciting that all three trainees from Karampur centre would be playing at the senior level for the first time together. It reminds me of our days when we used to train together at the centre,” said Uttam, son of a local farmer in Karampur.
Youngest of three siblings, Uttam said that the sport changed his life. “I was just 10 when I started playing hockey, and I was forced to join the sport as I didn’t have any other option. My father, who used to play at the local level in Karampur, asked me to join the sport, so I started reluctantly, but soon it became my passion,” said Uttam, who is now a trainee at the SAI’s Lucknow.
Uttam, 19, who scored five goals in six matches at the World Cup, now aims to represent India at the Olympics. “India’s bronze-medal win at the Tokyo Olympics has been a great inspiration to me, and I wish to win gold for India in future. That’s my ultimate dream, and I am putting all my efforts to better my performance at the international level,” said Uttam, who had a dream debut at the Sultan of Johor Cup for junior India in 2019.
-
All gram panchayats in Bihar to have own websites
In a bid to bring accountability and transparency in the system of rural governance, all gram panchayat units in the state will have their own websites, containing historical and demographic details of their respective jurisdiction, said Panchayati raj minister. The state panchayati raj department has approached the Bihar state Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Beltron), National Informatics Centre, and other Central government institutions to develop a comprehensive website for each gram panchayats so that each and every activity, including the status of schemes, could be monitored from the state headquarter. The websites are deemed to contain all demographic details, places of historical importance, and important institutions, besides details of elected representatives of the area.
-
Govt prepares to shift BSRTC buses op to Patliputra ISBT amid growing demands from pvt transporters
Buses under the Bihar state road transport corporation running from Bankipur bus depot at Gandhi Maidan will soon shift to the new Patliputra inter-state bus terminal at Bariaya chak on the outskirts of the city amid the growing demands from private transporters to shift plying of government buses from the new terminal, said Patna district magistrate. BSRTC buses run on different routes including various locations in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
-
Getting constant treats from land grabbers, says family of noted Dhrupad singer
Alleging that they are being constantly threatened by land grabbers, the family of noted Dhrupad singer, Padamshree Pt Ramchatur Mallick, has expressed that if the situation continues, they would be forced to migrate to other states. The family stated that their ancestral property at Gangadah village in Darbhanga district is being targeted by some land grabbers.
-
Woman found murdered in Lucknow, husband arrested
A 32-year-old woman was found murdered at her rented house under PGI police station here on Wednesday, said police. Police later arrested her husband, whom the family members of the deceased, have accused of murder. According to reports, the women's father informed police that his daughter was found murdered at her rented accommodation. The father accused his son-in-law Krishna Kumar (32) of murder. The duo married nine years back and had two kids.
-
Girl dies, another kid injured as school gate collapses in Kunda
A nine-year-old girl died while another kid was injured when the gate of a primary school at Banemau in Kunda area of Pratapgarh collapsed on them on Wednesday morning, police said. Other children managed to run away but the victim Vandana Singh and a boy named Rishabh (7) were injured in the incident. Villagers and teachers immediately rushed the injured children to nearby community health centre in Kunda where Vandana was declared dead on arrival.
