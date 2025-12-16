Weeks after murdering daughter, retd S-I, son, kin held for hate crime

A retired police sub-inspector allegedly strangulated his daughter over her decision to marry outside the family’s wishes, and, later, disposed of her body in the Yamuna with the help of his son, wife and relatives, police here said on Monday. Retired S-I Ranveer Singh Yadav, his son and a relative in police custody on Monday (HT)

While the murder was said to have taken place on October 25, Ranveer Singh Yadav, who retired as an S-I in UP Police in 2022 and lives in Malpura area, reported his daughter, Anshu Yadav, missing to the police more than a month later on November 30.

While Ranveer Singh, his son Gaurav Yadav and relative Satish Yadav were arrested from Etawah on Monday, the retired S-I’s wife and another woman named as accused in the case were yet to be caught, they added.

A case under section 103(1) (murder), 238 (disappearance of evidence) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Malpura police station.

A missing complaint was lodged on December 13 at the Malpura police station by one Anurag Yadav from Firozabad, who stated that he and Anshu, who was in her 30s, had plans to get married, but her family members were not ready for it.

The complainant also filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court of Allahabad as Anshu was not traceable since the last week of October.

“ACP Sukanya Sharma, who led the investigation, came across a video from October 24, wherein Anshu could be heard saying she and Anurag Yadav were in love and had plans to get married too. But her family members opposed their marriage and threatened to kill her,” said deputy commissioner of police (Agra West)-Rural Atul Sharma in a media briefing.

“The police investigation raised suspicion on the father of the girl, Ranveer Singh Yadav, who was a sub-inspector in UP Police. Anshu Yadav was strangulated on October 25 by her father Ranveer Singh, brother Gaurav Yadav and mother (name),” said Atul Sharma.

ACP Sukanya Sharma said Anshu’s body was disposed of in the Yamuna in Etawah district. The family then chose to report her missing on November 30 after a petition was filed in the High Court by Anurag Yadav,” said Sharma.

“Tracing the body was tough, and it was only due to the efforts of SDRF and the field unit that parts of it could be recovered and sent for DNA testing,” stated ACP Sukanya Sharma.

Along with Ranveer Singh and Gaurav, Anshu’s maternal uncle from Etawah, Satish Kumar Yadav, was also arrested. The wives of Satish and Ranveer, who aided in the crime, were yet to be arrested.

Ranveer and Anurag Yadav were said to be distant relatives.