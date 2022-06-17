Welfare Party terms demolitions ‘bulldozer terrorism’

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was unlawfully targeting people of a particular community, and the recent demolitions using bulldozers were a glaring example of the same, said SQR Ilyas, national president of the Welfare Party of India in a press conference on Friday.

Addressing the media at the U.P. press club, Ilyas said, “Bigger protests took place yesterday in Bihar. Will the same action be taken there too? Does the government want to continue polarisation of society with such actions in the next 5 years?”

Ilyas criticised the action taken against Javed Mohammad in Prayagraj, wherein the administration demolished his house in the aftermath of violent protests on June 10.

“The demolished house in Prayagraj belonged to the wife of Javed Mohammad, a member of the central working committee of our party. The fact remains that tax on the house was paid till this year. Also, why only one house was demolished?,” Ilyas said.

Ilyas said, “Our party leader was being targeted with ‘bulldozer terrorism’ for participating in the anti-CAA protests. This was a dangerous trend, and if today some people of a particular community are being targeted, tomorrow, everyone who speaks against BJP will be on target. Javed who was stated to be the mastermind of the protests was also not true. Also, the house demolished in Prayagraj was not in Javed’s name but was owned by his wife Parveen Fatima.”

Siraj Talib, the party’s national secretary and in charge of the U.P. wing, said, “Such an act is not acceptable in a democratic country. Protest is a constitutional right, and there is a legal way for demolition.”