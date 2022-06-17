Welfare Party terms demolitions ‘bulldozer terrorism’
The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was unlawfully targeting people of a particular community, and the recent demolitions using bulldozers were a glaring example of the same, said SQR Ilyas, national president of the Welfare Party of India in a press conference on Friday.
Addressing the media at the U.P. press club, Ilyas said, “Bigger protests took place yesterday in Bihar. Will the same action be taken there too? Does the government want to continue polarisation of society with such actions in the next 5 years?”
Ilyas criticised the action taken against Javed Mohammad in Prayagraj, wherein the administration demolished his house in the aftermath of violent protests on June 10.
“The demolished house in Prayagraj belonged to the wife of Javed Mohammad, a member of the central working committee of our party. The fact remains that tax on the house was paid till this year. Also, why only one house was demolished?,” Ilyas said.
Ilyas said, “Our party leader was being targeted with ‘bulldozer terrorism’ for participating in the anti-CAA protests. This was a dangerous trend, and if today some people of a particular community are being targeted, tomorrow, everyone who speaks against BJP will be on target. Javed who was stated to be the mastermind of the protests was also not true. Also, the house demolished in Prayagraj was not in Javed’s name but was owned by his wife Parveen Fatima.”
Siraj Talib, the party’s national secretary and in charge of the U.P. wing, said, “Such an act is not acceptable in a democratic country. Protest is a constitutional right, and there is a legal way for demolition.”
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics