West U.P. police tracing two absconding BSP leaders facing several charges

Two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders, including a former minister, of the region have been absconding for the past many months in connection with the cases lodged against them. Police are conducting raids at their possible hideouts to arrest them.

One of the leaders is party’s former MLC from Saharanpur Mohammad Haji Iqbal. A powerful BSP leader during the Mayawati regime in the state, he is facing charges of illegal mining, gangrape, cheating and other cases.

“While Iqbal’s brother and his four sons are in jail, Haji Iqbal is still at large and a reward of ₹50000 has been declared on him,” said Saharanpur SSP Vipin Tada. He further said two more cases registered against him in Mirzapur police station of the district for failing to be present in courts on dates of hearing.

The SSP said police will soon approach the court for seeking an order for confiscating his property. SSI Sunil Kumar and SI Asgar Ali of Mirzapur police station lodged cases against Iqbal for not presenting himself in the court on the dates of hearing of two cases lodged against him.

On the other hand, former BSP minister Haji Yakoob and his son Imran Qureshi are also absconding and a team of special task force is conducting raids at their possible hideouts. The senior superintendent of police (SSP), Meerut, has recommended to the IG range to double the existing reward of ₹25,000 declared on Yaqoob and his son.

A case was registered against 17 people, including Haji Yakoob, his sons Imran and Feroz, wife Sanjeeda Begum and manager Mohit Tyagi on March 31 last year on the charges of illegally packing meat in a sealed factory of Yaqoob.

A joint team of police and other concerned department raided the factory premises and seized 6000 kg meat and other material from the factory. Later they were also booked under the Gangsters Act.

Yaqoob had a meat export business in the Middle East, China and other countries and his factory is situated at Hapur road in Meerut district. Yaqoob’s son Feroz was arrested and sent to jail while the Allahabad high court had granted anticipatory bail to Sanjeeda Begum.