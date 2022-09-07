Whale vomit worth 10 crore seized in Lucknow | Why it's so expensive

The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a gang of four members smuggling highly demanded ambergris or whale vomit in Lucknow. The STF said four members of a gang were arrested from police station Gomtinagar Extension area, Lucknow, with 4.120 kg of Ambergris worth ₹10 crore.

Ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, is created by the bile duct of the sperm whale. The substance is often called “floating gold” for its costly pricing due to its unique fragrance which is used in luxury perfumes - the reason why its in high demand in the international market. Reportedly, Ambergris makes the perfume scent last longer.

The Wildlife (Protection) Act in India protects the sperm whale species which are found in the deep sea.

Ambergris is named after a waxy substance called ‘spermaceti’ which is found in the heads of sperm whales. The whale produces the solix waxy substance in the form of a vomit which is at times found floating in the sea by fishermen.

Recently, there have been many instances of busting Ambergris smuggling which has raised concerns about the poaching of sperm whales in the deep sea for the valuable substance - a kilogram of which costs at least ₹1 crore.

To identify Ambergris, officials conduct a test in which a red hot needle is put on the substance. If it emits white fumes and odours, the substance is considered ambergris and sent further for authentication.

