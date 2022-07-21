'What's Lulu, Lolo...': Azam Khan on Lucknow mall row | Watch
Amid the row over Lucknow's LuLu mall, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Thursday reacted in a funny way and said he never visited any mall ever.
"I have not seen Lulu or Lolu. I have not gone to any mall. What is this Lulu, Lolo, Tulu, Tolo...?"
Taking note of the LuLu mall row, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday pulled up the administration and directed them to take strict action against the miscreants who create a nuisance.
Also Read| LuLu Mall row: Misinformation over names, say police; Ayodhya seer's video viral
His remarks came after a video sparked a controversy in which some people were seen offering namaz inside the Lulu mall and protests followed.
He also stressed that a shopping mall should or a business establishment should not be a political breeding ground.
Earlier on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Police detained three people from Lucknow's LuLu Mall for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises.
As per police officials, the three arrested people belonged to Hindu Samaj Party. They were detained at the mall's entry gate. On July 15, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons amid the row over namaz inside the recently inaugurated LuLu Mall in Lucknow, police said.
Also Read| After Yogi rebukes, police arrest 4 for offering Namaz at Lucknow's LuLu Mall
The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. This comes after a video went viral in which some people can be seen offering namaz inside the mall. The mall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10.
However, the General Manager of Lulu Mall, Sameer Verma said that the mall does not allow any prayers.
"Lulu Mall respects all the religions and kind of worshipping is not permitted here. In this regard, we provide strict training to our staff to keep an eye on such incidents," he said.
-
‘NIPUN Bharat Mission to strengthen students’ foundational learning’
Lucknow The basic education department organised a programme 'UP Hai Taiyar-Readiness of Uttar Pradesh on the NIPUN Bharat Mission' here on Thursday. NIPUN Bharat Mission or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy was launched by the union education ministry under the Samagra Shiksha scheme (an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class 12) aligned with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020.
-
Ludhiana | 2 bodies found on railway tracks
Two unidentified bodies were found on the railway tracks in separate locations between Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan. In the first incident, the mutilated body of a man who appears to be around 25-year-old was found on the tracks near Vishkarma Chowk at around 10.30 am, following which a team led by assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar reached the spot and initiated a probe. He added that there were no CCTV cameras installed near the spot.
-
HC dismisses plea seeking survey of structure found in Gyanvapi mosque
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking survey of the recently-found structure in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, terming it as being filed to gain publicity. The court completed hearing in the case on June 10 and reserved the order. The court passed the order on Tuesday.
-
Ludhiana MC staffers learn about alternatives to plastic
The Punjab Pollution Control Board officials on Thursday apprised the civic body staff of single-use plastic items banned by the government and their alternatives available in the market during a workshop held the municipal corporation's Zone-A office. The government had notified a ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. The civic body officials were directed to continue issuing challans to violators and spread awareness about alternative products available in the market.
-
World Brain Day: Healthy lifestyle key for healthy brain, say experts
Brain is a complex organ of our body and it regulates our personality, character and intelligence. In fact, it is an organ that makes us who we are, said experts on Thursday on the eve of World Brain Day. King George's Medical University, professor neurology, Dr Rajesh Verma said, “The brain health is threatened today due to various communicable and non-communicable neurological disorders as well as stress, substance abuse and psychological disorders.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics