Where Lucknow can take a cool dip: City’s splash spots to beat the heat

With the mercury set to soar in Lucknow, escaping the intense summer heat by diving into a cool pool becomes essential. As temperatures typically peak in May, we have compiled a list of the city’s most popular swimming spots, from well-known institutes to private club facilities, to help you plan your season. Where Lucknow can take a cool dip (Shutterstock)

The demand for relief is high, especially for families. Rachna Singh from Bubbles Swimming Pool shares, “With summers soaring and schools closing for break, this is the time for people looking for the best spots to swim or learn swimming. So we are all prepared, and the charging we are offering is very much in budget. Of course, all want a clean and safe venue, so that’s the focus.” Committee member, Honey Kakkar from Lucknow Golf Club says, adds that quality service is important: “We are open and ready to cater our members and their guests with the best possible services. In recent time, safety and good staff has become exceptionally essential, and we have been providing this for years now, we have also added steam bath for health conscious members.”

For some, the pool is an extension of their children’s learning. Investment banker and father of 7-year-old twins, Sunny Balbir Singh, shares his family’s plan: “As this year we decided to introduce our kids to swimming in school, it was important to continue the new learning once school closes. So I have been a member at a swimming club at a local hotel, and my kids will join me there too.”



You can take splash here!



Bubbles Swimming Pool Location: Ramadhin Singh Girls Degree College Road, Near IT Crossing, Babuganj Monthly Fee (Approx.): ₹3000 (kids under 10); ₹4000+ (ages above 10) Timings: 6am-7am; 4pm-6pm

RDSO Swimming Pool Location: Ramprasadkhera, Alambagh Monthly Fee (Approx.): ₹3000 Timings: 5am -9.am; 4pm-10pm

Multi Activity Stadium Location: Kanpur Road, LDA Colony, Ashiyana Monthly Fee (Approx.): ₹3000 Timings: 6am -9 am; 5pm-10 pm

Hotel Hyatt Regency Location: Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar Monthly Fee (Approx.): Starting from ₹6000 + taxes (kids under 15) Timings: Kids (under 15): 4 pm to 5 pm; Adults: 5pm-6pm

Lucknow Golf Club Location: Near Eldeco Elegance, Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar Monthly Fee (Approx.): ₹800 for members. Guests: ₹6000 Timings: 6.30am-10.30 am, evening- 4.40 pm-8 pm



(Fees and timing subject to discretion)