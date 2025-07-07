Wife, daughter plotted Meerut farmer’s murder with lovers; 5 held

A farmer’s daily routine here turned into his last on June 23, but it took police 14 days, digital trails, and village whispers to uncover that the killers were his own family. On Sunday, police arrested five people, including the farmer’s wife and daughter, for plotting and executing his murder in a chilling conspiracy driven by secret relationships. Subhash, a 45-year-old resident of Bhupgarhi village in Jani Khurd, was shot from behind while working in his field. (Sourced)

Subhash, a 45-year-old resident of Bhupgarhi village in Jani Khurd, was shot from behind while working in his field. Gravely injured, he managed to alert a passerby but died the next morning at the hospital.

The case initially shrouded in mystery, began to unravel when investigators found unusual communication patterns and conflicting statements. Eventually, a web of betrayal came to light, revealing that Subhash’s wife Kavita and daughter Sonam were in secret relationships and viewed him as an obstacle.

Subhash is survived by four children, the eldest daughter is married, while his sons Ayush and Vansh are students of Class 11 and 10, respectively.

Kavita, police said, was involved with Gulzar, a neighbouring farmer. Her daughter Sonam, a college student, was dating Vipin, a milk vendor. Subhash, described as strict and conservative, was unaware of either relationship. When Sonam discovered her mother’s affair, she allegedly used it to demand support for her own.

Together, the mother and daughter planned to eliminate Subhash. Vipin brought in his friend Ajgar alias Shubham, and the group spent five days plotting the murder.

On the day of the crime, as Subhash headed to his field, Kavita and Sonam alerted their partners via WhatsApp call. Vipin delivered the pistol to Ajgar, who shot Subhash and fled the scene with him.

Even as the family performed funeral rituals and accepted condolences, they stayed in touch through social media, discussing police updates. One recovered message had Sonam telling Vipin, “I did wrong to papa,” to which he replied, “Don’t worry… I’m here.”

Superintendent of police (SP) Rural Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirmed the arrests of Kavita, Sonam, Gulzar, Vipin, and Ajgar. “They carefully planned the murder, believing Subhash was in the way of their relationships. The investigation team traced mobile locations, call logs and online chats to piece it all together,” he said.

All five have been sent to jail. The weapon has been recovered, and further legal proceedings are in progress, police said.