Wife of man killed in fake encounter ends life

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Shivangi, who was married four months prior to the encounter, was fighting in court for justice. She had slipped into depression on failing to get any action taken against the policemen, said her brother-in-law Ravindra.

Kanpur: Shivangi Yadav, 25, wife of Pushpendra Yadav who was allegedly gunned down in a fake encounter in October 2019, committed suicide in Jalaun sometime on Tuesday night. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling hook on Wednesday noon when the family members broke the door open, said police.

Family members of Shivangi have alleged that she was depressed with the inaction against the cops named in the FIR. (Pic for representation)
She had scribbled on her palm that she was fed up.

On orders of the Allahabad high court, eight policemen are facing trial for allegedly murdering Yadav in a staged encounter.

Circle officer, Kalpi, Dr Devendra Pachauri said the police had asked the forensic experts to match the handwriting. The body had been sent for autopsy and police were investigating the death.

Family members of Shivangi have alleged that she was depressed with the inaction against the cops named in the FIR.

Shivangi, who was complainant in the FIR which is being investigated by the CB-CID, had named the then SHO of Moth police station Dharmendra Singh Chauhan and seven other policemen.

According Ravindra Yadav, brother of Pushpendra Yadav, his brother was murdered in cold blood for failing to meet the monetary demand of Chauhan and others. Pushpendra was a transporter and his truck was seized by the Moth police. He spoke to Chauhan who asked him to pay 50,000 for its release, said Ravindra. Pushpendra went to the police station on October 5, 2019 and spoke to his wife on phone. Next morning the family learnt that Pushpendra was killed in a fake encounter.

The death sparked off a series of wide spread protests in Jhansi district, following which the court ordered registration of an FIR.

Ravindra said Shivangi, who was married four months prior to the encounter, was fighting in court for justice. She had slipped into depression on failing to get any action taken against the policemen, he said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on the death of Shivangi and said driving someone to commit suicide was in fact a murder.

